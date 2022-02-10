COVID-19 tests offered at Wellness Center

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Last month, the Fallbrook Regional Health District gave away 450 COVID-19 home tests to area residents. The next four Thursdays, beginning Feb. 17, they will provide free PCR tests performed at the Community Health and Wellness Center at 1636 E. Mission Road.

The health district is partnering with Fallbrook Family Health Center to offer the highly accurate tests, which involve a nose swab being sent to a laboratory and the results emailed to the person tested. The FFHC administers the tests.

Appointments are necessary, 8:30-11:30 a.m., and they can b...