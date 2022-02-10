Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hog rules could impact junior livestock market

 
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 2:33pm



Ching Lee

California Farm Bureau

Impacts of California's Proposition 12 – which sets minimum spacing requirements for breeding pigs, egg-laying hens and veal calves – have rippled from farms to fairs this year, as young people who raise project animals for exhibition grapple with implications of the new law.

The biggest impact is expected to be felt by people raising hogs as the state implements the final phase of Proposition 12, approved by California voters in 2018. Specific requirements for veal calves and egg-laying hens went into effect in 2020. As of Jan. 1 this year, additional...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

