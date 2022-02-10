Know the signs – What every woman should know about heart health

The American Heart Association recommends adults get at least 150 minutes each week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity to help stay healthier.

Dr. Damanpreet Jamara

Special to the Village News

February is American Heart Month, a good time to focus on everyone's heart health, including learning common symptoms of a heart attack for both men and women, and what to do if one strikes.

Heart disease is often thought to be more of a health issue affecting men. However, it's the most common cause of death for women in the United States, causing about 300,000 deaths annually. Because symptoms in women can differ from those in men, it can be more difficult to spot the signs. By understanding the symptoms and making healthier lifestyle ch...