Soroptimists hold 16th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk

San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan, second from left, and San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, far right, participate in the Human Trafficking Awareness Walk in Vista. Village News/Courtesy photo

VISTA – After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland held its 16th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk and Event Jan. 29 in Vista as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

"Last January, we had to settle for holding a virtual event, so it's great to be able to gather in person again," said Soroptimist member Kaye Van Nevel, who has chaired the Walk every year since 2006.

Walkers gathered outside on the grounds of the United Methodist Church of Vista. Van Nevel welcomed the crowd and recognized local dignitaries present, in...