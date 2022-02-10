The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch beckon locals to "Escape into Color"
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 2:36pm
CARLSBAD – The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are primed to add a pop of color to the rolling hills of Northern San Diego County with over 70 million flowers set to begin blooming Tuesday, March 1. The Flower Fields feature nearly 50 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, a flower renowned for its large, double-petaled blooms that sit atop tall, straight stems.
The Southern California attraction's 2022 theme of "Escape into Color" is fitting as the seemingly endless rows of color-coordinated blooms create a strikingly beautiful backdrop that immerses visitors in floral splendor.
