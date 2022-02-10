Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The secret life of your body under anesthesia

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 3:04pm

Anesthesia is made up of different stages, all under the keen eye of an anesthesiologist. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

When getting ready to have surgery, a patient is normally briefed by the surgeon, the nursing staff, and the anesthesiologist as to what will take place during the operation and what they can expect afterward. But, have you ever wondered what's really going on with your body while you're asleep under anesthesia?

Dr. Bryan Marascalchi, assistant professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, discussed the process quite expertly.

"[Anesthesia] is really kind of a mixture of different com...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/11/2022 15:57