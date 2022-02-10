40lbs of meth seized by Fallbrook Sheriffs during traffic stop on northbound I-15

40lbs of methamphetamine were found in a car when the driver was stopped for unsafe driving on I-15, Feb. 8.

After finding 40lbs of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, a suspect was arrested and transported to the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation, processed and booked into county jail on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to Fallbrook Sheriff Lt. Aldo Hernandez.

The suspect was booked for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales and transportation of a controlled substance.

"After a traffic stop Tuesday night at approximately 6:37 p.m., Fallbrook Sheriff's Corporal Tim Clark observed a black Chevy Camaro traveling north bound on Interstate 15, passing by Fallbrook. The driver quickly changed lanes multiple times, causing vehicles to apply their brakes to avoid a vehicle collision, said Lt. Aldo Hernandez. He added, "Traffic conditions were very heavy at the time and this driving behavior was abnormal and dangerous."

According to Lt. Hernandez, "Corporal Clark conducted a vehicle stop on the vehicle for being in violation of unsafe driving and failure to signal before turning. Corporal Clark contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. During Corporal Clark's contact and investigation, he located approximately 40lbs of packaged methamphetamine in several boxes and large Ziplock bags inside the vehicle."

This is a breaking story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.