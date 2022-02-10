Driver With Alleged Bomb-Making Materials Detained at Navy Site in Coronado

CORONADO (CNS) - Military police detained a motorist who tried to enter Naval Air Station North Island with possible bomb-making materials in the vehicle this morning.

Naval security personnel stopped the driver, whose name was not released, at about 9 a.m. at the request of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to NAS North Island public affairs.

The motorist was taken into custody for questioning, officials said.

Authorities at the base closed its main entrance on Third Street along with its Fourth Street exit ``out of an abundance of caution'' while naval security...