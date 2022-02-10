D'Vine Path program experiences growth in Fallbrook
FALLBROOK – After four years of operation on Batali Ranch in Fallbrook, D'Vine Path has purchased a new property to allow for the expansion of the program.
On Dec. 30, D'Vine Path purchased an eight acre property on Olive Hill Road in Fallbrook, approximately one minute away from Batali Ranch. This new property was featured on television, from 2005-2008 when actress Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, leased this property as the location for their reality tv series "Inn Love."
This new property will serve the students of D'Vine Path in many ways; the space will allow for an a...
