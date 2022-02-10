Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

D'Vine Path program experiences growth in Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 1:39pm

Village News/Nancy Heins-Glaser photos

Participating in D'Vine Path's new property cleanup day are, from left, program facilitator Serena Batali, student Shawn and his mother, and director Lenila Batali, Feb. 5.

FALLBROOK – After four years of operation on Batali Ranch in Fallbrook, D'Vine Path has purchased a new property to allow for the expansion of the program.

On Dec. 30, D'Vine Path purchased an eight acre property on Olive Hill Road in Fallbrook, approximately one minute away from Batali Ranch. This new property was featured on television, from 2005-2008 when actress Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, leased this property as the location for their reality tv series "Inn Love."

This new property will serve the students of D'Vine Path in many ways; the space will allow for an a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/11/2022 15:52