Elementary district reviewing 'report card' on schools

 
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 9:30am



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

It’s been a difficult couple of years for students, said Julie Norby, associate superintendent of educational services for the Fallbrook Union Elementary District at the Jan. 28 board meeting.

Norby and Dr. Candace Singh presented preliminary information to the board about the district’s School Accountability Report Cards. A full report will be given at the board’s Feb. 28 meeting. The Jan. 24 meeting agenda, available on the school web page, has details for each school in the district. The results were also scheduled to be posted on the web pa...



