Fallbrook teen passes away from rare condition

Esmeralda Ramirez Resendiz was passionate about floriculture, and she discovered her love for floral design at the Fallbrook FFA department. Fallbrook Village News/Courtesy Photo

Christal Gaines-Emory and Stefanie Puerta

Special to the Village News

On Sunday, Jan. 16, 19-year-old Fallbrook resident Esmeralda Ramirez Resendiz passed away from cardiac arrest in the hospital.

Resendiz had been admitted on Tuesday, Jan. 11, after feeling sick. Doctors ran diagnostics for two days and on Thursday Jan. 13, she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder called Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a disorder that causes blood clots to block the flow of oxygen-rich blood to organs. After undergoing platelet transfusions, blood transfusions and a plasma transfusion, her body...