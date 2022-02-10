Fallbrook teen passes away from rare condition
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 9:25am
Christal Gaines-Emory and Stefanie Puerta
Special to the Village News
On Sunday, Jan. 16, 19-year-old Fallbrook resident Esmeralda Ramirez Resendiz passed away from cardiac arrest in the hospital.
Resendiz had been admitted on Tuesday, Jan. 11, after feeling sick. Doctors ran diagnostics for two days and on Thursday Jan. 13, she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder called Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a disorder that causes blood clots to block the flow of oxygen-rich blood to organs. After undergoing platelet transfusions, blood transfusions and a plasma transfusion, her body...
