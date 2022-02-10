Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Five recognized as students of the month

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 9:30am

Students of the Month who were presented Medals of Knowledge from Marines at MAG-39 are, from left, Dillon Gard, Naiya Kurnik, Adriana Madrigal, Gavin Starkweather and Elley Ahrend. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Five students – including one who was unable to attend the January presentation – were recognized at the Students of the Month breakfast Feb. 3 at North Coast Church. The students were Dillon Gard, Naiya Kurnik and Adriana Madrigal from Fallbrook High School, Elley Ahrend from Oasis High School and Gavin Starkweather from Ivy High School.

Ilsa Garza-Gonzales, superintendent of the Fallbrook Union High School District, spoke to the students and audience, saying it was a difficult year for teachers, staff and students, a year of division with COVID...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/11/2022 15:31