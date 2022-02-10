Five recognized as students of the month

Students of the Month who were presented Medals of Knowledge from Marines at MAG-39 are, from left, Dillon Gard, Naiya Kurnik, Adriana Madrigal, Gavin Starkweather and Elley Ahrend. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Five students – including one who was unable to attend the January presentation – were recognized at the Students of the Month breakfast Feb. 3 at North Coast Church. The students were Dillon Gard, Naiya Kurnik and Adriana Madrigal from Fallbrook High School, Elley Ahrend from Oasis High School and Gavin Starkweather from Ivy High School.

Ilsa Garza-Gonzales, superintendent of the Fallbrook Union High School District, spoke to the students and audience, saying it was a difficult year for teachers, staff and students, a year of division with COVID...