FPUD sets Feb. 28 hearing for directors' per diem increase

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District has set a Feb. 28 hearing for a 5% increase in the per diem pay board members receive.

The FPUD board was to set a hearing to consider the increase, and that occurred Jan. 25 with a 5-0 vote. The proposed 5% increase would change the amount directors receive for attending meetings from $115.76 to $121.55.

FPUD's Administrative Code stipulates that per diem pay is to be reviewed annually, and any increase is limited to 5%. A recommended increase requires a public hearing to be set, and the increase will not take effec...