Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NCFPD approves purchase agreement for Type 1 fire engine

 
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 1:37pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District approved a purchase agreement for a new Pierce Type 1 fire engine.

The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Jan. 25 to purchase the engine from South Coast Fire Equipment, Inc. The cost, including sales tax and fees, will be $773,234.12.

“That will replace a 2008 front line Pierce engine which will go into reserve,” said NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds.

Type 1 trucks are designed to support urban, rural, and suburban fire departments and carry all required National Fire Protection Association fire fighting equipment. Type...



