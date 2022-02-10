NCFPD approves purchase agreement for Type 1 fire engine
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 1:37pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The North County Fire Protection District approved a purchase agreement for a new Pierce Type 1 fire engine.
The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Jan. 25 to purchase the engine from South Coast Fire Equipment, Inc. The cost, including sales tax and fees, will be $773,234.12.
“That will replace a 2008 front line Pierce engine which will go into reserve,” said NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds.
Type 1 trucks are designed to support urban, rural, and suburban fire departments and carry all required National Fire Protection Association fire fighting equipment. Type...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)