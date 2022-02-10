NCFPD reviews standards of cover analysis

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A nonvoting item at the Jan. 25 North County Fire Protection District meeting was a presentation on standards of cover analysis.

Terry Lewis from Matrix Consulting Group provided the NCFPD board and audience with an overview on the findings of their analysis. The June 2021 NCFPD board meeting included consideration of a scope of work for a long-range master plan and a strategic plan, and in August 2021 the NCFPD board selected Matrix Consulting Group, which is headquartered in San Mateo and has an office in Irvine, to develop the district's long-range mast...