Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village Staff 

Passenger extricated after solo vehicle accident

 
Last updated 2/14/2022 at 10:44am

One passenger was airlifted to a local trauma center early this morning with moderate injuries after a solo vehicle accident at 12:43 am. A sedan hit a tree in the center median in the 1700 block of S. Mission, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

NCFPD crews arrived on the scene at 12:52 am. According to PIO Choi, the accident required a cut and rescue before the passenger could be airlifted. The driver was reported to be uninjured. NCFPD had the patient extricated at 1:40 am.

 

