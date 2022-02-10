Passenger extricated after solo vehicle accident

One passenger was airlifted to a local trauma center early this morning with moderate injuries after a solo vehicle accident at 12:43 am. A sedan hit a tree in the center median in the 1700 block of S. Mission, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

NCFPD crews arrived on the scene at 12:52 am. According to PIO Choi, the accident required a cut and rescue before the passenger could be airlifted. The driver was reported to be uninjured. NCFPD had the patient extricated at 1:40 am.