Rainbow MWD holds public hearing on revised division boundaries

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District held a public hearing on new boundaries for director divisions Jan. 25.

The hearing was a nonvoting item, although Rainbow’s Feb. 22 meeting will likely include a vote on the new boundaries. “You have to have two meetings for that,” said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

The Rainbow Municipal Water District has five divisions with one board member from each division. The 2020 census requires adjustment of the division boundaries to ensure that each division has as equal a population as possible. The maximum va...