Rez Radio marks 11th anniversary

PALA – Eleven years ago, on Feb. 3, Rez Radio 91.3 received its license from the FCC. Since then, Rez Radio has never unintentionally gone off the air and has always stood ready to convey important official information in any emergency.

Staff developed news and other local programming that has earned more than 20 San Diego Press Club awards for Excellence in Journalism as well as recognition from the Southern California News Association for Best Small Station Newscast. That includes stations in LA, San Diego, the Inland Empire, upper and lower deserts, and the Central Valley, all the wa...