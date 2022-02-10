Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 9:29am



Dec. 31

2000 block Gird Road Found property

Jan. 6

3100 block South Old Highway 395 Arrest: Prcs violation

Jan. 10

1300 block Macadamia Drive Arrest: Forgery: false checks/records/certificates

Jan. 12

7300 block W. Lilac Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

Jan. 13

1300 block Macadamia Drive Found property

Jan. 15

600 block De Luz Road Arrest: Battery: Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

1900 block Rice Canyon Road Cruelty to animals

2800 block Olive Hill Road Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

Jan. 17

500 block Ammunition Road Simple battery

500 block Ammunition Road Simple battery

700 block Convertible Lane Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

Jan. 18

800 block E. Alvarado St. Miscellaneous incidents

Rock Mountain Drive @ Sandia Creek Drive Petty theft

Potter St @ E. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

E. Mission Road @ Santa Margarita Drive Arrest: Possess controlled substance

Jan. 19

300 block E. Alvarado St. Miscellaneous incidents

3200 block Caminita Cortina Get credit/etc other’s ID

Jan. 20

2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

3900 block W. Sandia Creek Ter. Death

2200 block M & R Ranch Road Miscellaneous incidents

Jan. 21

1400 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Drunk in public: drugs, combo, or toluene

1400 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

Jan. 22

1100 block Via Estrellada Arrest: Bring controlled subs into prison/jail

300 block W. Aviation Road Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

1000 block Hillcrest View Lane Domestic violence incident

Jan. 23

4300 block Rainbow Vista Drive Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

900 block Alturas Road Simple battery

200 block Pankey Road Burglary

100 block Palacio Norte Violate domestic relations court order

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found property

900 block S. Main Ave. Cite: Simple battery

1800 block E. Alvarado St. Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

1600 block Avohill Drive Elder abuse/neglect

600 block De Luz Road Vandalism

5200 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Possess controlled substance

Jan. 24

300 block E. Mission Road Petty theft

1400 block E. Mission Road Burglary

2600 block Rainbow Glenn Road Burglary

800 block Iowa St. Found property

2200 block M & R Ranch Road Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

900 block Tomorro Lane Miscellaneous incidents

7200 block Via Mariposa Norte Grand theft: Money/labor/property

700 block Alturas Lane Petty theft

300 block E. Alvarado St. Petty theft

4800 block 5th St. Sexual battery

Jan. 25

3700 block Larkspur Lane Vandalism

900 block Alturas Road Burglary

3400 block Laketree Drive Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

400 block Potter St. Grand theft: Firearm/animal

4600 block Dulin Road Death

200 block Ellis Lane Death

Jan. 26

3300 block Avocado Vista Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

2800 block Alta Vista Drive Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order

1400 block S. Mission Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

300 block N. Pico Ave. Missing adult

40100 block Ross Road Death

Jan. 27

900 block Alturas Road Burglary

Meadowood St. @ Citron Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

300 block N. Mercedes Road Miscellaneous incidents

400 block Ammunition Road Get credit/etc other’s ID

31400 block Calle De Las Estrella Arrest: Poss stolen veh/vessel

300 block W. Aviation Road Arrest: Battery against police officer with minor injury

Jan. 28

200 block N. Pico Ave. Vandalism

1400 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. Arrest: Assault W/deadly weapon: not f/arm

Jan. 29

3400 block Lake Park Ave. Arrest: Possess controlled substance

5400 block Rainbow Heights Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

5600 block Circle View Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

100 block Palacio Norte Violate domestic relations court order

1100 block Senwood Way Miscellaneous incidents

300 block W. Aviation Road Burglary

1000 block Felicidad Drive Death

Jan. 30

2200 block Huffstatler St. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

35700 block Rice Canyon Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

E. Mission Road @ Iowa St. Arrest: Use/under infl of controlled subs

200 W. Clemmens Lane Burglary

1200 block Old Stage Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

500 block Ammunition Road Death

Jan. 31

1100 block S. Mission Road Petty theft

800 block Olive Ave. Miscellaneous incidents

31400 block Club Vista Lane Petty theft

1600 block Calavo Road Petty theft

1600 block S. Mission Road Vandalism

 

