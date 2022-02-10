SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 9:29am
Dec. 31
2000 block Gird Road Found property
Jan. 6
3100 block South Old Highway 395 Arrest: Prcs violation
Jan. 10
1300 block Macadamia Drive Arrest: Forgery: false checks/records/certificates
Jan. 12
7300 block W. Lilac Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
Jan. 13
1300 block Macadamia Drive Found property
Jan. 15
600 block De Luz Road Arrest: Battery: Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
1900 block Rice Canyon Road Cruelty to animals
2800 block Olive Hill Road Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
Jan. 17
500 block Ammunition Road Simple battery
500 block Ammunition Road Simple battery
700 block Convertible Lane Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
Jan. 18
800 block E. Alvarado St. Miscellaneous incidents
Rock Mountain Drive @ Sandia Creek Drive Petty theft
Potter St @ E. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
E. Mission Road @ Santa Margarita Drive Arrest: Possess controlled substance
Jan. 19
300 block E. Alvarado St. Miscellaneous incidents
3200 block Caminita Cortina Get credit/etc other’s ID
Jan. 20
2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
3900 block W. Sandia Creek Ter. Death
2200 block M & R Ranch Road Miscellaneous incidents
Jan. 21
1400 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Drunk in public: drugs, combo, or toluene
1400 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene
Jan. 22
1100 block Via Estrellada Arrest: Bring controlled subs into prison/jail
300 block W. Aviation Road Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
1000 block Hillcrest View Lane Domestic violence incident
Jan. 23
4300 block Rainbow Vista Drive Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
900 block Alturas Road Simple battery
200 block Pankey Road Burglary
100 block Palacio Norte Violate domestic relations court order
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found property
900 block S. Main Ave. Cite: Simple battery
1800 block E. Alvarado St. Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
1600 block Avohill Drive Elder abuse/neglect
600 block De Luz Road Vandalism
5200 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Possess controlled substance
Jan. 24
300 block E. Mission Road Petty theft
1400 block E. Mission Road Burglary
2600 block Rainbow Glenn Road Burglary
800 block Iowa St. Found property
2200 block M & R Ranch Road Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
900 block Tomorro Lane Miscellaneous incidents
7200 block Via Mariposa Norte Grand theft: Money/labor/property
700 block Alturas Lane Petty theft
300 block E. Alvarado St. Petty theft
4800 block 5th St. Sexual battery
Jan. 25
3700 block Larkspur Lane Vandalism
900 block Alturas Road Burglary
3400 block Laketree Drive Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
400 block Potter St. Grand theft: Firearm/animal
4600 block Dulin Road Death
200 block Ellis Lane Death
Jan. 26
3300 block Avocado Vista Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
2800 block Alta Vista Drive Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order
1400 block S. Mission Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
300 block N. Pico Ave. Missing adult
40100 block Ross Road Death
Jan. 27
900 block Alturas Road Burglary
Meadowood St. @ Citron Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
300 block N. Mercedes Road Miscellaneous incidents
400 block Ammunition Road Get credit/etc other’s ID
31400 block Calle De Las Estrella Arrest: Poss stolen veh/vessel
300 block W. Aviation Road Arrest: Battery against police officer with minor injury
Jan. 28
200 block N. Pico Ave. Vandalism
1400 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. Arrest: Assault W/deadly weapon: not f/arm
Jan. 29
3400 block Lake Park Ave. Arrest: Possess controlled substance
5400 block Rainbow Heights Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
5600 block Circle View Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
100 block Palacio Norte Violate domestic relations court order
1100 block Senwood Way Miscellaneous incidents
300 block W. Aviation Road Burglary
1000 block Felicidad Drive Death
Jan. 30
2200 block Huffstatler St. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
35700 block Rice Canyon Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
E. Mission Road @ Iowa St. Arrest: Use/under infl of controlled subs
200 W. Clemmens Lane Burglary
1200 block Old Stage Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
500 block Ammunition Road Death
Jan. 31
1100 block S. Mission Road Petty theft
800 block Olive Ave. Miscellaneous incidents
31400 block Club Vista Lane Petty theft
1600 block Calavo Road Petty theft
1600 block S. Mission Road Vandalism
