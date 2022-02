A solo vehicle accident at 6:45 pm tonight, Thursday, Feb. 17, occurred at Old Highway 395 and E. Mission Rd. in Fallbrook. Two patients were sent to a trauma center, one moderate and one in serious condition. The car rolled over and was on its roof. NCFPD PIO John Choi said it was a cut and rescue operation.

The area was all clear by 7:30 pm. More information will be reported as it becomes available.