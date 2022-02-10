Suspect Jailed in Brutal 1994 Slaying of Oceanside Woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect was behind bars today in connection with the savage slaying of an Oceanside woman in her bed 28 years ago, authorities said.

Jesus ``Jesse'' Velazquez Ayala, 58, was arrested Feb. 9 for allegedly murdering 54-year-old Dolores Rabaya, according to the Oceanside Police

Department.

Rabaya's bloodied body was found in her Edgehill Lane home on Jan. 1, 1994. She had suffered 27 stab wounds, including six to her chest and five to

her head, along with defensive wounds ``showing that (she) had attempted to fight off her attacker,'' OPD spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza s...