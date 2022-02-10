Suspect Jailed in Brutal 1994 Slaying of Oceanside Woman
Last updated 2/17/2022 at 11:41pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect was behind bars today in connection with the savage slaying of an Oceanside woman in her bed 28 years ago, authorities said.
Jesus ``Jesse'' Velazquez Ayala, 58, was arrested Feb. 9 for allegedly murdering 54-year-old Dolores Rabaya, according to the Oceanside Police
Department.
Rabaya's bloodied body was found in her Edgehill Lane home on Jan. 1, 1994. She had suffered 27 stab wounds, including six to her chest and five to
her head, along with defensive wounds ``showing that (she) had attempted to fight off her attacker,'' OPD spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza s...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)