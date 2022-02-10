'The Menopause Millionaire' is by local author Carole Hodges

FALLBROOK – Carole Hodges is a best-selling author known as a life change navigator. Her newest book, entitled "The Menopause Millionaire: A Guide to Prosperity and Meaning in the Second Half of Your Life," has just been released and is currently available on Amazon.

When Hodges was approaching menopause, her world fell apart, which drove her deep into discovering herself. In a single year, she experienced bankruptcy, divorce, and her daughter's death, yet she chose to be inspired rather than defeated and created a roadmap to personal fulfillment. This book is an excellent guide for wo...