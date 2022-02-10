Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Gesture erodes mutual respect

 
Recently one of my neighbors has been flying a large blue and white flag in front of their house emblazoned with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.” This, as most know, is a coded obscenity, an upraised middle finger aimed at the President and at those who voted for him.

Fallbrook is strengthened by the civic pride of its residents and the engagement of its many volunteer organizations. All of us enjoy a high degree of mutual respect despite differing origins and varying political, religious or other views.

This kind of gesture erodes that strength and so, to a degree, may even weaken our collective ability to deal with adverse community-wide events in the future. It has no place here.

Jonathan Scoll

 

