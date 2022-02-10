Gesture erodes mutual respect

Recently one of my neighbors has been flying a large blue and white flag in front of their house emblazoned with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.” This, as most know, is a coded obscenity, an upraised middle finger aimed at the President and at those who voted for him.

Fallbrook is strengthened by the civic pride of its residents and the engagement of its many volunteer organizations. All of us enjoy a high degree of mutual respect despite differing origins and varying political, religious or other views.

This kind of gesture erodes that strength and so, to a degree, may even weaken our collective ability to deal with adverse community-wide events in the future. It has no place here.

Jonathan Scoll