New youth transition campus completed

A new Youth Transition Campus, designed to be less like an outdated correctional facility and more like a therapeutic, rehabilitative campus, is complete in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego. The Youth Transition Campus supports young people with longer stays in custody and has been designed to reflect national best practices that promote positive youth development and staff well-being. The standards reflect the San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ commitment to provide the resources that help young people succeed and thrive....