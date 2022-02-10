Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Bonsall High School adds baseball and softball

 
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 3:29pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School has added baseball and softball to the CIF sports the school fields.

“It’s really happening,” said BHS Athletic Director Andrea Breuninger. “We’re getting some softball and baseball jerseys ordered and finishing off the field and all that.”

Danny Costa and Danny Mencias will be Bonsall’s baseball co-coaches. “They’re both Bonsall Unified employees, which is exciting,” Breuninger said.

Costa teaches 11th grade social sciences. Mencias teaches social sciences at Sullivan Middle School. The softball head coach, Emily Cas...



Village News

