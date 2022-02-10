Bonsall High School adds baseball and softball

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School has added baseball and softball to the CIF sports the school fields.

“It’s really happening,” said BHS Athletic Director Andrea Breuninger. “We’re getting some softball and baseball jerseys ordered and finishing off the field and all that.”

Danny Costa and Danny Mencias will be Bonsall’s baseball co-coaches. “They’re both Bonsall Unified employees, which is exciting,” Breuninger said.

Costa teaches 11th grade social sciences. Mencias teaches social sciences at Sullivan Middle School. The softball head coach, Emily Cas...