Pala hosts free viewing party for football's big game

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce a free watch party for football’s Big Game Sunday, Feb. 13, at Luis Rey’s Sports Bar. Guests can enjoy the action on the 14’ high-definition jumbotron starting at 2:30 p.m. The state-of-the-art system features lights and sound to offer guests an unparalleled viewing experience.

Day-of event admission is free, but unreserved seating is based on first come first serve availability. Select tables are available for reservations at $25 per table and seating up to four people each.

The full Luis Rey’s menu will be available during...