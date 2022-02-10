Warriors 3-6 in wrestling dual meets for season

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team finished the dual meet season with a 3-6 overall record, although the Warriors were 0-5 in Palomar League competition.

Poway High School has won a CIF division championship every year since 1987, and the Warriors concluded the regular season Feb. 3 in the Titans’ gym. Poway’s margin of victory was 81-0.

“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but it is what it is and I’m proud of our kids,” said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera.

Vera has let his wrestlers know that regular-season matches should be consid...