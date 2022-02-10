Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors 3-6 in wrestling dual meets for season

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/11/2022 at 3:30pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team finished the dual meet season with a 3-6 overall record, although the Warriors were 0-5 in Palomar League competition.

Poway High School has won a CIF division championship every year since 1987, and the Warriors concluded the regular season Feb. 3 in the Titans’ gym. Poway’s margin of victory was 81-0.

“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but it is what it is and I’m proud of our kids,” said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera.

Vera has let his wrestlers know that regular-season matches should be consid...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/11/2022 15:51