Warriors conclude girls water polo regular season with shutout win
Last updated 2/11/2022 at 3:42pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook High School’s girls water polo team concluded the Warriors’ regular season Feb. 4 with a 19-0 home victory over Escondido.
The result gave Fallbrook a 6-14 overall record for the regular season including a 1-4 figure in Palomar League play. “We played against some of the top teams in the county,” said Fallbrook coach...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
