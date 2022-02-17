Churches support Boys & Girls Club programs

Helping to prepare backpacks for students at the Boys & Girls Club are, from left, Hannah Burke, Leak Burke and Velna Wells.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News'

A dozen churches in Fallbrook have pledged to support the nine local school-based sites of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. Some of the smaller churches are paired with each other so each club receives support, explained one of the organizers, Greg Coppock, associate pastor of SonRise Christian Fellowship.

He said SonRise was preparing 25 backpacks loaded with school supplies and personal items for youth participating in the Boys & Girls Club program at Potter Junior High School.

The Christian church pastors, loosely aligned as the Chu...