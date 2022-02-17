Equip kids to face difficult news with weekly family time

The Dawson family of Fallbrook uses resources on jw.org during weekly family time to help their children face challenges. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The stream of tough topics for parents to explain can feel unending: social unrest, hate crimes, natural disasters ... the pandemic. Many children and teens have struggled to process what they see at school, in their neighborhoods and on the news.

The Dawson family from Fallbrook takes time each week to discuss such challenges as a family.

Increased time at home due to the pandemic has had a positive impact. "Our time together has tripled, if not more, and that is a really big benefit," said mom Natalie Dawson.

Dedicated time together allows the family to address issues in re...