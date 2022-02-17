Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

FG&MS scholarship deadline is Feb. 28

 
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:28pm



FALLBROOK – The deadline to apply for the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society’s $1,000 scholarship is Feb. 28. The goal of the scholarship is to promote higher education in the field of Earth Sciences.

Applicants must be enrolled in a school or living in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, or Pala; must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5; must be enrolled in or intend to declare as Earth Sciences major; and have an interest in related fields.

The scholarship committee will deliver a summary of applicants at the club’s March board meeting and the award announcement will be made at the Ap...



