FG&MS scholarship deadline is Feb. 28
FALLBROOK – The deadline to apply for the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society’s $1,000 scholarship is Feb. 28. The goal of the scholarship is to promote higher education in the field of Earth Sciences.
Applicants must be enrolled in a school or living in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, or Pala; must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5; must be enrolled in or intend to declare as Earth Sciences major; and have an interest in related fields.
