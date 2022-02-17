Koeppen given positive performance evaluation, 6% bonus

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The closed session portion of the Feb. 8 Vallecitos School District board meeting included a performance evaluation of Maritza Koeppen, who is the Vallecitos School District superintendent and Vallecitos Elementary School principal, and resulted in Koeppen being given a positive performance evaluation and a 6% bonus.

“I am always continuing to work hard on behalf of students. I’m never satisfied with the status quo and always want to continue to improve,” Koeppen said.

Koeppen had been an administrator with the San Marcos Unified School District bef...