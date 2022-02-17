Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Mary Harper

 
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 9:24am

Mary Harper entered into rest Jan. 12, 2022. Mary was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Pasadena, California and eventually settled with her husband, Basil Miller Jr., and family in the town of Lafayette, located in Northern California.

Basil predeceased her in 2005. Mary had a successful career as a bank manager at Civic Bank of Commerce in Walnut Creek until retiring and relocating to Fallbrook, California in 2003. Mary was active in Zonta and Rotary, always willing to use her talents to give back to the community. Mary's hobbies included sailing on the Sacramento Delta, birdwatching and traveling in her retirement years.

Mary remarried, to Tom Harper in 2009, and enjoyed an active life in retirement. She was a devoted wife and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary is survived by husband Tom, daughter Luanne Moore and sons Craig Miller and Buz Miller as well as six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two nieces. Mary retained her sense of self, sharp wit and sense of humor, attributes that made her such a cherished wife, mother and friend to all who were lucky to have known her.

Mary was an avid member of Fallbrook Christ Church in Fallbrook. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Silvergate Fallbrook for helping to keep Mary happy and comfortable in her later years.

 

