Miriam Scrape, who loved to be called "Mama" by her grandchildren, passed away peacefully Jan. 20, 2022.

Miriam was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 6, 1940, to Earl and Aggie Poppell. She attended Harlandale High School in San Antonio and was an avid member and performer of the Gold Battalion team for four years.

She met the love of her life, Larry Scrape, in 1959. After a swift 6 weeks together, they eloped and spent the next 52 years, 9 months, and 13 days together until his passing in 2012.

Miriam was a mother to four children. She raised her children with love and devotion in Texas and then in Fallbrook when she and Larry decided to relocate in 1970 and join the family business with his parents Scrappy and Polly Scrape.

Miriam was known as a constant volunteer with the schools in Fallbrook, and any organization, club, or sports team her children participated in. Her hobbies included gardening and oil painting. Her artistic talents will be remembered by the hundreds of paintings that are adorned in many homes of family and friends. With the various roles she had, she was most proud of the titles of mom, grandma, and great-grandma.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Susie), Pamela, Steven (March), and Kathy (John); grandchildren, Andy (Brittany), Steven (Samantha), Josh (Jessi), Lauryn, Sarah and Eric Scrape; Bradley, Zachary and Jarod Cain, and Jaclyn Kincaid; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Joey and Benjamin Scrape. Miriam is also survived by her aunt, Juanita Suggs, and cousins, Virgil, Jr., Judy and Scott Suggs of Texas, and her lifelong friends fondly referred to as "the sisters she never had," Melveen Loftin and Peggy Lowe.

Friends wishing to honor Miriam are invited to make donations to the Foundation for Senior Care of Fallbrook.