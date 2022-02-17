Morelock earns president's list recognition

NORTHFIELD, Vermont – Fallbrook resident Lawrence P. Morelock has been recognized on the president's list at Norwich University for the fall 2021 semester:

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 are awarded President's List honors.

Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

Submitted by Norwich University.

...