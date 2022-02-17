Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Richards named to fall 2021 dean's list

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:27pm



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jackson Richards, of Fallbrook, was named to the University of Utah's fall 2021 dean's list. Richards' major is listed as Business Administration BS.

Richards was among more than 9,600 students named to the fall 2021 dean's list at the university. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/19/2022 00:27