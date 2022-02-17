Vallecitos School District to consider EV charging stations

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Electric vehicle charging stations may soon be installed in the Vallecitos School District parking lot.

The Feb. 8 Vallecitos School District board meeting included a presentation on the SDG&E Power Your Drive for Schools Program. It was a non-voting item that night but will be placed on the March 8 agenda for possible action.

“The board just got an introduction of the program,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent Maritza Koeppen, who is also the principal of Vallecitos Elementary School. “We will be having action on it next month.”

Sa...