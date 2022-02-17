D'Place welcomes movie enthusiasts

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Remember before COVID-19? Fear didn't keep you from eating out as a treat or going someplace to have fun. Damon Rubio, owner of River Village Cinema is D'Place in Bonsall, is hoping people abandon their "staying home" lifestyle as the pandemic looks to be winding down.

"Habits change," Rubio said in a recent interview at the theater. "All the movie theaters are hurting, as people are still hesitant to visit, but there are some better movies coming and the industry should rebound as people return. I just hope staying home isn't the new normal."

D'Plac...