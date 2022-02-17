Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

D'Place welcomes movie enthusiasts

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:34pm

Owner Damon Rubio is the owner of River Village Cinema is D'Place. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Remember before COVID-19? Fear didn't keep you from eating out as a treat or going someplace to have fun. Damon Rubio, owner of River Village Cinema is D'Place in Bonsall, is hoping people abandon their "staying home" lifestyle as the pandemic looks to be winding down.

"Habits change," Rubio said in a recent interview at the theater. "All the movie theaters are hurting, as people are still hesitant to visit, but there are some better movies coming and the industry should rebound as people return. I just hope staying home isn't the new normal."

D'Plac...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/19/2022 00:30