Theatre Talk 2: 'Life Sucks' has a lovely set
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:33pm
Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News
The first time I sat through Anton Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya" was at The Old Globe five years ago, Feb. 18, 2018. I rated it 7 out of 10.
Fast forward to Feb. 13, 2022. "Life Sucks" is the repenned version by playwright Aaron Posner, albeit it still feels like a clichéd version of the original play by the "world's greatest playwright," Anton Chekhov, written about 1890.
Strong words, I know.
Yet, said, there is little to recommend about this play. Although credit is due to set designer Yi-Chen Lee; the set is lovely, since it evokes the...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)