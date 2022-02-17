World of Watercolor and Beyond is open at the Fallbrook Art Center
Last updated 2/22/2022 at 2:10pm
FALLBROOK – World of Watercolor & Beyond, the 13th annual Signature American Watermedia International Exhibition & Sale opened Feb. 13 and runs through April 10, at The Doris. E de Haan Fallbrook Art Center in The Janice Griffiths Gallery. The show presents over 100 original works in all forms of watermedia in a wide range of subject matter, technique and style, from...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)