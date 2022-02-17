Four common heart conditions

Individuals who are aware of common heart illnesses can discuss them with their physicians and take measures to reduce their risk. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 17.9 million people die each year from cardiovascular diseases, which are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels.

The sheer volume of deaths caused by heart disease each year suggest there's little people can do to avoid it. However, the Canadian organization Heart & Stroke notes that healthy behaviors like eating a heart-healthy diet and exercising regularly can help individuals delay the onset of heart disease by as much as 14 years...