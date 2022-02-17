Join a community of passionate volunteers

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Volunteer training sessions hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice

 
ESCONDIDO – The Elizabeth Hospice invites individuals interested in helping adults and children facing the challenges associated with a life-limiting illness and those grieving the death of a loved one to a free volunteer orientation session conducted via Zoom video conferencing.

Hospice volunteers are an important part of the care team at The Elizabeth Hospice and have an opportunity to make a real difference in someone’s life.

Attendees will learn about a wide variety of virtual and in-person opportunities throughout San Diego and Southwest Riverside counties, including serving as...



