Parkinson's Support Group to hear about heart health

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m., at the Fallbrook Regional Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E Mission Road, The guest speaker is Dean Sbragia, MBA, CDP, CMDCP, AIB-VRTII, who is CEO of Medical Fitness Solutions and manager of Diversified Healthcare Development, LLC. His presentation will be on “Living Your Best Life: Heart Health Balance & Cognition for PWP's.”

Sbragia currently works in the rehabilitation and long-term care markets; he recently designed and launched an innovative new health care delivery model, creating a synap...