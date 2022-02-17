Regional water delivery system repairs start Feb. 28 in Bonsall

Water Authority system reliably delivers hundreds of millions of gallons daily

As shown in this 2018 photo of a similar project, infrastructure repairs are funded by water ratepayers countywide. Regional investments in supply reliability ensure consistent and timely monitoring, maintenance, and repairs of the complex countywide water delivery system.

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Water Authority is proactively fixing a 90-inch diameter pipeline in Bonsall as part of the agency's long-term commitment to maintaining regional investments in water supply reliability and affordability.

Water Authority staff detected potential pipeline weaknesses just north of West Lilac Road in late January using real-time acoustic fiber-optic monitoring. This technology locates distressed sections of pipelines even while they are in use as part of the Water Authority's high-tech asset management program.

Further investigation prompted the Water Autho...