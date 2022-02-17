Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diegans encouraged to feel the beat during 'Love Your Heart' week

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:31pm



Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego is joining forces with regional officials and community partners to ask San Diegans to check their blood pressure and take a step toward better heart health. They held a virtual news conference Feb. 11 to promote the Love Your Heart Week of Action, which runs Feb. 12 through Feb. 20.

Now in its 11th year, the Love Your Heart campaign uses the period around Valentine’s Day to encourage people to understand their blood pressure numbers and take steps to prevent hypertension.

Heart disease is one of the leading...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/19/2022 00:23