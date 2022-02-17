San Diegans encouraged to feel the beat during 'Love Your Heart' week

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego is joining forces with regional officials and community partners to ask San Diegans to check their blood pressure and take a step toward better heart health. They held a virtual news conference Feb. 11 to promote the Love Your Heart Week of Action, which runs Feb. 12 through Feb. 20.

Now in its 11th year, the Love Your Heart campaign uses the period around Valentine’s Day to encourage people to understand their blood pressure numbers and take steps to prevent hypertension.

Heart disease is one of the leading...