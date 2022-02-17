A virtual nonprofit board certification and matching program begins March 8
Program helps community leaders leverage their unique skills, to enhance nonprofit boards in an ever-changing world
SAN DIEGO – For anyone who has wondered what it would be like to contribute their skills and talents to a nonprofit board, United Way of San Diego County, in partnership with The Nonprofit Institute at the University of San Diego, will host a seven-week virtual training cohort for their Board Certification and Matching Program, from March 8 through April 19.
Gain tools to create a more vibrant philanthropic community
A quality nonprofit board combines its individual members’ unique talents, life experiences, and professional expertise. Throughout the course of the program, faculty of T...
