Animal Rights Group Sues San Diego-Area Restaurants for Foie Gras Sales
Last updated 2/22/2022 at 2:25pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An animal rights group has filed a lawsuit against two local restaurants for allegedly selling foie gras in defiance of a ban on
the dish's sale in California eateries.
The suit filed Friday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League alleges that Mister A's in Bankers Hill and Mille
Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe has been selling foie gras from force-fed ducks despite California restaurants being banned from doing so.
According to the APRL, foie gras is produced by placing metal pipes into the throats of ducks and force-feeding them, causing th...
