Animal Rights Group Sues San Diego-Area Restaurants for Foie Gras Sales

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An animal rights group has filed a lawsuit against two local restaurants for allegedly selling foie gras in defiance of a ban on

the dish's sale in California eateries.

The suit filed Friday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League alleges that Mister A's in Bankers Hill and Mille

Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe has been selling foie gras from force-fed ducks despite California restaurants being banned from doing so.

According to the APRL, foie gras is produced by placing metal pipes into the throats of ducks and force-feeding them, causing th...