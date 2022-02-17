Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Animal Rights Group Sues San Diego-Area Restaurants for Foie Gras Sales

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/22/2022 at 2:25pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An animal rights group has filed a lawsuit against two local restaurants for allegedly selling foie gras in defiance of a ban on

the dish's sale in California eateries.

The suit filed Friday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League alleges that Mister A's in Bankers Hill and Mille

Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe has been selling foie gras from force-fed ducks despite California restaurants being banned from doing so.

According to the APRL, foie gras is produced by placing metal pipes into the throats of ducks and force-feeding them, causing th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/23/2022 01:56