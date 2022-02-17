Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall Woman's Club celebrates its 42nd birthday

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/18/2022 at 9:48am

Back row left to right: Past presidents of Bonsall Woman's Club include, from left, back row, Diane Trappen, Cheryl Zales, Marlene Rantanen, current president Mary Jane Poulter, Arlene Rutherford, Phyllis Zenz, and Donna Shanahan; charter members include, front row, Judy Bresnahan (also past president), Mary Forbess, Joan Kaford (also past president), and Beverly Youngren. Village News/Courtesy photo

BONSALL – Ratified as a Federated Women's Club in 1980, the Bonsall Woman's Club celebrated its 42nd birthday at their February general meeting. The Bonsall Community Center was filled with excitement as the members arrived to see the decorated tables and a selection of cupcakes and refreshments.

After a short business meeting, Laurie Criscenti, co-program chairman, introduced the charter members present as well as the former presidents of the club. The former presidents were individually presented with a gift and recognized for their contributions during their many years as a member an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/18/2022 15:10