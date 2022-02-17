Bonsall Woman's Club celebrates its 42nd birthday
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 9:48am
BONSALL – Ratified as a Federated Women's Club in 1980, the Bonsall Woman's Club celebrated its 42nd birthday at their February general meeting. The Bonsall Community Center was filled with excitement as the members arrived to see the decorated tables and a selection of cupcakes and refreshments.
After a short business meeting, Laurie Criscenti, co-program chairman, introduced the charter members present as well as the former presidents of the club. The former presidents were individually presented with a gift and recognized for their contributions during their many years as a member an...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)