Cold Storm Drops Temperatures in SD County, with Rain, Snow Likely

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Cold, windy and occasionally wet conditions will continue across San Diego County through tomorrow, with widespread rain and mountain snow possible before things warm up later in the week.

``Hazardous travel is expected, especially through the mountains,'' according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning will be in effect from late Tuesday afternoon through 6 p.m. Wednesday in the San Diego County mountains, with snow

accumulating up to a foot in some areas, with as much as 18 inches on higher peaks.

A high wind warning will be in place until 9 p.m. in San Diego County deserts, with gusts up to 70 mph possible, bringing the potential for downed

trees and power lines, and creating difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles, forecasters said.

A high wind warning will be in effect until 4 p.m. for San Diego County mountains, while a less severe wind advisory will be in place until

midnight in the valleys, followed by a freeze watch that will be in effect Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Coastal areas will be under a wind advisory until midnight, with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Forecasters said coastal slopes could receive more than an inch of rain, and coastal areas could get a half-inch before the storms moves on.

``There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms for late this afternoon into early Wednesday morning,'' according to the NWS. ``Snow levels

around 3,500 to 4,000 feet (Tuesday) morning will fall to 2,000 to 2,500 feet for late (Tuesday night) into Wednesday morning. Showers will continue on

Wednesday with the greatest coverage in the mountains and in San Diego County. Showers will end from the northwest late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.''

Drier and warmer conditions are expected to develop by Thursday and continue into early next week.

