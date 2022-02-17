Fallbrook charity to host "Art 4 Good Dogs" auction
Local artists with autism to help disabled children get service dogs
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 9:56am
FALLBROOK – Good Dog! Service Canines announced their 10th-anniversary celebration, Art 4 Good Dogs, will be on March 9 at Monserate Vineyards and Winery from 4-7 p.m.
Talented artists from across the nation have created one-of-a-kind dog figurines exclusively for the art auction fundraiser. Among the 50 artists contributing incredible artwork to the event are Jeremy Sicile-Kira and Joel Anderson, two local artists diagnosed with autism.
"Having a service dog can be helpful for people on the spectrum because dogs are loyal companions to make their lives very special," explained Anderso...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)