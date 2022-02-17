Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook charity to host "Art 4 Good Dogs" auction

Local artists with autism to help disabled children get service dogs

 
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 9:56am

Village News/Courtesy photo

Joel Anderson, a local artist diagnosed with autism, is one of 50 artists that will be featured in the Art 4 Good Dogs anniversary celebration.

FALLBROOK – Good Dog! Service Canines announced their 10th-anniversary celebration, Art 4 Good Dogs, will be on March 9 at Monserate Vineyards and Winery from 4-7 p.m.

Talented artists from across the nation have created one-of-a-kind dog figurines exclusively for the art auction fundraiser. Among the 50 artists contributing incredible artwork to the event are Jeremy Sicile-Kira and Joel Anderson, two local artists diagnosed with autism.

"Having a service dog can be helpful for people on the spectrum because dogs are loyal companions to make their lives very special," explained Anderso...



